On the 14 May 2026, it will be six months since Storm Claudia caused major flooding across Monmouthshire.
On the evening of Friday 14 November 2025 , Monmouth was devastated by this flood, and as a result its resilience was tested. However, the scale and speed of response by so many in the immediate area and further afield was truly humbling to witness.
Monmouth Town Council, on behalf of impacted residents and businesses of Monmouth, are endeavouring to reach out to share their heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported, both in the immediate aftermath of the flood and beyond.
From rescuing people in flooded locations, to donations of emergency provisions, and follow up resources to clear up homes and businesses, there was no shortage of help and support available to those impacted. In the days and months that followed, the offers of support and fundraising continued to come in.
Individuals, community groups and businesses turned up to locations, to rip up carpets and remove damaged property to help make things clean and safe. Hot meals were delivered to those who needed them. Accommodation was offered both short and long term to those displaced, and over £200,000 was raised by the Mayor’s Flood Recovery Fund to help residents and businesses recover. Each and every donation and offer of support from individuals, community groups and businesses made the world of difference to those whose homes and livelihoods had been destroyed.
To everyone, too many to name and many anonymous, you know who you are. Monmouth Town Council cannot thank you enough, for being part of the overwhelming response. Whilst we recognise that some people may still be recovering from the effects of the flood in so many ways, and which may be felt for some time, without the support that was shown, things would have been far worse.
Councillor Jackie Atkin
Mayor of Monmouth on behalf of Monmouth Town Council
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