TWO young musicians who won this year’s Forest of Dean Music Bursary were presented with cheques at a special concert.
Winners May D’Arcy and Julian Ray were given their awards by Mayor of Coleford Cllr Nick Penny, a trustee of the charity, at the start of a fund-raising concert for the bursary.
The concert also featured Pillowell Silver Band and Coleford Community Choir.
May D’Arcy began learning piano at St Briavels School at the age of five under Tracey Gwynne.
After passing GCSEs at Wyedean School in Sedbury and is now studying for her LSRM (Licentiate of the Royal School of Music) qualification and says the £450 bursary will fun the exam.
May’s performance of Hadyn’s piano sonata in C major was enthusiastically received
She was assisted by Tracey Gwynne, who is still her piano teacher, as page turner.
The other award winner was Julian Ray, a 15-year-old alto saxophonist who has been playing for five years.
In 2025 he achieved a distinction in his grade eight exam and is at the Junior Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
His brilliant performance included Softly As In a Morning Sunrise
The choir performed two sets with a wonderful mix of songs including Life on Mars which gave Richard Horton, their accompanist, an opportunity to show off his skills.
The choir was ably supported by Stan Harris on the drums.
Pillowell Band, conducted by Ian Whitburn, gave a terrific performance which included the Bond film themes Bond films and, in a nod to the World Cup, Football’s Coming Home,, which concluded a fantastic evening of music
David Chaloner expressed gratitude on behalf of the bursary committee to the Choir and the Band for their support and also to Pastor Sam Davies for the venue. Information about the Forest of bursary can be found on Facebook or for donations by contacting 07563792553.
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