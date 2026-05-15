A RIVERSIDE hotel was forced to close for two days after a cliff face boulder fell and crashed onto the kitchen roof at the back of the building.
Thankfully no one was injured and the Royal Lodge Hotel at Symonds Yat East was able to reopen just in time for a wedding.
Work has been ongoing since last November to install a new safety fence at the Forest of Dean beauty spot popular with climbers, more than two years after a large rockfall damaged the old one.
The venue posted last week: "After having to close for two days following a rockfall that left our kitchen inoperable, we are pleased to announce that we will be open for a private wedding on Friday 8th May and fully open to the public on Saturday 9th May.
"With help of trusted partners we have a temporary kitchen at the front of the Lodge whilst repairs are being carried out."
One poster responded by saying: "Knowing the owners’ can do attitude, a rockfall into the kitchen is but a minor inconvenience. Hope you’re all safe and well."
Forestry England (FE) believes around 20 tonnes of debris fell from Symonds Yat Rock in a large rockfall on August 8 2023, with the rock face subsequently closed to climbers and walkers.
At the time, Forestry England said: “We don't know whether another rockfall will happen somewhere else – and without a fence in place, we can't take this risk."
The new fence is designed to protect the Royal Lodge which sits beside Symonds Yat Rapids, The Royal Cottage and the infrastructure at the base of the cliff.
Set right below Symonds Yat Rock, The Royal was originally built in 1876 as a royal hunting lodge and was converted to a hotel in the 1920s.
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