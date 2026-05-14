A ROSS-ON-WYE based bookseller has missed out on being the Book Retailer of the Yea, having being shortlisted in the category.
Local independent bookseller chain Rossiter Books was shortlisted alongside other book retailers in The British Book Awards 2026, but the eventual winner was Edinburgh's Book Lovers Bookshop, having become the first-ever specialist romance bookstore in the country and was crowned at ceremony at Grosvenor House in London earlier this week.
Rossiter Books, which has been trading for 16 years, was among the eight retailers which were shortlisted in a category featuring a number of internet operators, two intermediaries, two big bookselling brands and the fast-growing independent Rossiter Books as it illustrated the variety of channels in modern retail in the Bookshop of the Year category.
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