A DISPERSAL order has been issued in Ross-on-Wye, affecting the whole of the town centre, after police officers raised concerns over the behaviour of young people.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “It has been deemed necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of members of the public in the area being harassed, alarmed and distressed; or to prevent crime and disorder.
“We continue to receive and respond to reports of anti-social behaviour and low-level criminality involving young people in the town in recent weeks. This also includes drunkenness of young people under the age of 16.”
Under the dispersal order, police can give individuals the direction to leave the area and not return, with returning to the area classified as an offence.
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