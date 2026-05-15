A LOCAL man is due to appear in court after an alleged drink-driving incident.
Around 12.50pm on Thursday, May 14, police were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the A4136 in Edge End, near Coleford.
A Cinderford man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of failure to provide a specimen. He was then taken into custody and later charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit.
No injuries were reported following the incident, and the man was bailed.
He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 18.
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