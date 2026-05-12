A PROJECT to tell the story of Parkend’s tramroad and industrial history has received a substantial grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The Dean Forest Railway Museum (DFRMT) Trust has received £216,559 for its Goods to Parkend museum project.
Although the museum is based at Norchard, the investment will enable a substantial expansion at Parkend, enhancing the way the story of Parkend’s tramroad and industrial heritage is shared with visitors.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will cover the majority of project costs, supplemented by existing museum resources and support from Forest of Dean Railway Limited and the Dean Forest Railway Society.
This award follows many months of detailed preparation and dedicated work by Museum staff and volunteers, particularly those based at Parkend.
Ian Pope, Chair of the Museum Trust, said: “I am delighted to say that we have been awarded a National Heritage Lottery Grant for the refurbishment of the Goods Shed at Parkend and the installation of an exhibition to tell the story of Parkend as a tramroad and industrial centre.”
Tim McLennan, Chairman of the Dean Forest Railway Society, added “This will see the Goods Shed become another jewel in the crown of Parkend station, offering more opportunities for our passengers to learn about the history and background of our railway and the wider area.
“The Dean Forest Railway Society will continue to support this project through to its successful completion as part of our partnership with the DFRMT.”
The Trust gave special thanks to John Metherall for his long-term leadership of the project, to museum trustee and design lead Chris Bladon, and to consultant Dave Tucker for their substantial contributions.
The grant marks a major milestone for the museum and strengthens its mission to preserve and present the Forest’s railway and industrial history.
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