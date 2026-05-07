Talented students at The Dean Academy in Lydney delighted packed audiences last week with their spectacular production of the musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors
The popular musical, which includes the songs ‘Suddenly Seymour’, ‘Be a Dentist’ and ‘Feed Me’, is about a mysterious plant that thrives on human blood and is a dark tale of greed and temptation. Evan Dzangare and Isla Armstrong-Hitchings were fantastic in the lead roles as the ill-fated couple, Seymour and Audrey, who fall foul of the evil plant monster Audrey II, which was played to wicked perfection by Beatrice Lane.
The production was based on the 1982 musical created by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman.
It was turned into a film directed by Frank Oz four years later.
It is set in the early 1960s and is set in a florists in a run down part of New York where a mysterious plant ultimately brings disaster.
Students from across all year groups got involved in every aspect of the performance not just on- stage but also backstage with lighting, scene changes and puppeteering.
Pupil from local primary schools were able to enjoy the dress rehearsal of the production which ran for three nights at the school.
Mr Phil McNeill, the production’s Creative Director for Drama, commented: “Once again, The Dean Academy Performance team have outdone themselves with their summer production of Little Shop of Horrors.
“With the added challenge of operating (and being eaten by) a number of giant plant puppets, our students have proven that they well and truly belong in the spotlight.
“Our performances have gone from strength to strength, and we are looking forward to cementing a legacy of exceptional talent that our students can look back on with pride.”
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