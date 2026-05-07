The popular musical, which includes the songs ‘Suddenly Seymour’, ‘Be a Dentist’ and ‘Feed Me’, is about a mysterious plant that thrives on human blood and is a dark tale of greed and temptation. Evan Dzangare and Isla Armstrong-Hitchings were fantastic in the lead roles as the ill-fated couple, Seymour and Audrey, who fall foul of the evil plant monster Audrey II, which was played to wicked perfection by Beatrice Lane.