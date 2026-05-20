Harriet Hernando, an RAC breakdown spokesperson said: “With the weather set to transition from cold to hot as the bank holiday approaches, we’re going to see a lot more traffic on the roads - and with that comes the risk of many more vehicles breaking down in the heat. Before setting out on a long journey, motorists should make sure that their car is summer-ready. One of the biggest risks is an increase in cars overheating, especially when sat in queues of traffic with no shade.”