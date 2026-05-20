The start of work to transform the Castle Dell play area in Chepstow was officially marked by a "spade in the ground" event on Tuesday (May 19).
The scheme has been shaped by years of dedicated work from the Friends of Dell Park Chepstow, a voluntary group of local parents who first championed improvements to the site in 2016. Their ongoing engagement with children and families has helped ensure the new play area reflects what the community wants and needs.
The project is funded through grants from Chepstow Town Council, the National Lottery Community Fund, and the Transforming Towns Programme.
The project will see equipment that is up to 50 years old replaced and the new play area expected to open in July, in time for the school summer holidays.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement said: “This has truly been a community effort. The passion and commitment of the Friends of Dell Park, Chepstow, and everyone involved have been key to getting us to this point, and I'm delighted to see their vision becoming a reality."
Cllr Margaret Griffiths of Chepstow Town Council said: “The Friends of the Dell Park have shown resilience and commitment over the years.
“Chepstow Town Council has been delighted to work with them and to provide £100,000 towards the project that will bring joy to many children and promote Chepstow town centre.”
Vicky Burston-Yates, Chair of the Friends, said: “We can’t wait to see the park blossom and become a space where families and friends can play, explore and come together for years to come.
“Community voice has been integral to this project, and we’d like to thank everyone who has contributed ideas.
“We are also incredibly grateful for the support received from the National Lottery, Chepstow Town Council and Monmouthshire County Council
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