RESIDENTS will soon be able to enjoy revamped play parks, as Monmouthshire County Council announces new developments have been completed.
The County Council said improvements at Western Avenue and Piggy’s Hill are now finished and ready for families.
The upgrade works were funded through Welsh Government All Wales Play Opportunities Capital Funding, with additional support from Chepstow Town Council.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “It is wonderful to see the play parks in Chepstow given a new lease of life. I cannot wait to hear how much the children enjoy them. Hopefully, the play parks will help the children of Chepstow and beyond to play and stay active for years to come.”
Chepstow Town Council contributed funding towards the supply and installation of the net jumper at Western Avenue (£19,714.55) and the slide unity climber at Piggy’s Hill (£14,220.00).
The Town Council said the redesigned parks aim to offer something for all ages and abilities, featuring soft safety surfacing, a range of exciting climbing equipment, swings for different abilities, sensory and activity boards, seating areas including some shaded spaces, and bright, engaging designs throughout.
You can find out more details about the developments by visiting Mon Life.
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