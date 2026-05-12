CONSTRUCTION work has officially begun on the long-awaited redevelopment of Five Acres, with residents set to see the new community facility begin taking shape over the coming months.
Forest of Dean District Council announced that phase one of the project is now underway, with contractors Willmott Dixon starting work on site.
Cabinet Member for Property and Projects, including Five Acres, Cllr Dave Tradgett, described the start of construction as an important milestone for Berry Hill and the wider Forest of Dean.
Cllr Tradgett said the council’s priority had been ensuring the scheme remained financially responsible while also focusing on environmental sustainability.
Phase one of the redevelopment will include a soft play area, party rooms, power-assisted exercise rooms, group exercise space, a 53-station gym and a café.
The former Speedwell Building will also be repurposed to provide new office and community facilities, alongside an outreach space for Hartpury University’s Aspiration Centre.
Outside, the site will feature new car parking and secure cycle parking.
Phase two of the project will deliver a 3G artificial pitch suitable for rugby and football, complete with floodlights and a dedicated spectator zone. The addition was made possible following a successful Football Foundation funding bid in January 2025.
The refurbishment and construction work is being designed with energy efficiency and decarbonisation in mind. Planned measures include air-source heat pumps, solar panels, insulation improvements and electric vehicle charging points.
Richard David, director at Willmott Dixon, said the company was delighted to reach the milestone and looked forward to delivering a modern and inclusive community hub for residents across the Forest of Dean.
Peter Woods, director of cost management at Pick Everard, said it was rewarding to see progress on site after challenges caused by pressures and market volatility, adding that milestone had been achieved through collaboration between partners.
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