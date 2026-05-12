A MEN’S mental health support group in Coalway is being highlighted by Forest of Dean District Council during Mental Health Awareness Week.
Mon’s Chatter meets every Monday from 6.30PM to 8PM at Coalway Recreation Ground, providing a relaxed space where men can talk, connect and support one another.
The group is open to men aged 18 and over, with no booking required for those wishing to attend.
The council said it was proud to support the initiative through a Warm Spaces grant and praised the positive impact it continues to have in the community.
A spokesperson for the authority said the group’s growth was inspiring and showed the importance of creating safe spaces for people to discuss mental health and wellbeing with others in their area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.