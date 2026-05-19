THE FOREST of Dean community came together on Sunday, May 17 as Beechenhurst hosted a special dementia awareness event.

Foresters were invited to take part in a dementia awareness walk, and meet with important groups associated with dementia, such as Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK.

The event was organised and run by the Forest of Dean Dementia Action Alliance, with a number of volunteers lending a helping hand.

Also in attendance was the Forest Voluntary Action Forum, Crossroads Gloucestershire and members of the Forest of Dean District Council.

Cinderford Art Space helped to entertain onlookers, while Forestry England were at hand to help with accessibility.

Although the afternoon saw heavy rain, the morning was a huge success for everyone involved.

FODDA
L2R: Cllr Jackie Dale, Lena Maller, Community Engagement Officer at FoDDC, Cllr Beth Llewellyn (Tindle)
Beechenhurst Alzeimers
L2R: Lena Maller, Community Engagement Officer for FODDC, Agnes Varga, Dementia Advisor for Alzheimer's Society, and Nicola Eveleigh, Local Services Manager for Alzheimer's Society (Tindle)
FE Blair and Ferguson
Emily Ferguson, Recreation Manager in the Forest of Dean for Forestry England and Johnny Blair, Active Forests Coordinator for Forestry England (Tindle)
Pet Therapy dogs FODDA
L2R: Tina and Wizard, Donna and Lilly, Fiona and Stan. The pet therapy dogs are from Crossroads Gloucestershire (Tindle )
FODDA cinderford art
Jim Mcinnie, part of the instructing team for Cinderford Art Space, showcasing his talents (Tindle)