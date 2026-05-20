Devauden Festival, Monmouthshire's biggest music festival, returns to Humble by Nature near Monmouth this Spring Bank Holiday weekend and with family tickets sold out and day and weekend tickets running low, organisers are urging festivalgoers to act fast before the gates open.
The independent, volunteer-run festival kicks off the UK's 2026 festival season with headline performances from Newton Faulkner, Tankus and Rusty Shackle, alongside a full programme of emerging talent across all stages. Demand for tickets has been higher than ever this year witjh capacity has been deliberately capped to preserve the festival's intimate atmosphere.
This year's food and drink line-up has also been revealed, with festivalgoers spoilt for choice across a carefully curated selection of independent traders. Highlights include The Pig and Apple, cult Welsh favourite Shepherd's Ice Cream, plant-based pioneers Anna Loka Vegan, the bold spice and slow-cooked thalis of Yellow Turban Thali, and authentic Mexican street food from Coba Mexicana - alongside a wider line-up celebrating the best of Welsh and South West independent food culture.
To add to the fun Silver Circle Distillery, a permanent fixture at Humble by Nature, is teaming up with on-site restaurant The Orchard Kitchen to serve their signature Pitch Up Pizza on Friday night. Festivalgoers can also raise a glass to three exclusive ciders and ales, specially brewed for Devauden. Beyond the music and food, the 2026 edition sees the debut of an expanded wellness area featuring plunge pools and saunas, the return of the family-favourite Wonder Burrow children's area with circus skills, the Dragon Parade and family yoga, and the rebranded Makers' Meadow craft space offering everything from glass blowing to heritage corn dolly making.
Scott McKeon, Artistic Director for Devauden Festival, said:"There's a real buzz building as we head into the final week. Our volunteer team has been working flat out to get the site ready, and we cannot wait to open the gates this Friday.
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