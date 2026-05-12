Newport Bus are again supporting the Devauden Festival to make the trip to and from the site easy and more eco-friendly. There will be improved frequency of buses on the 65 route meaning less waiting and more time to enjoy yourself at the festival. The dedicated festival timetable runs all weekend.
There’s a dedicated bus stop outside the festival entrance.After the festival ends Newport bus are running late-night buses to get you home with onward connections. Using the 65 is more environmentally friendly way of travelling to and from the festival.
It’s a great way to relax and not worry about parking or driving after a great time enjoying the music.Friends of the 65 Bus hope you will take the bus and have a great time at the festival. For further information go to the Devauden Festival or Newport Bus websites. The Friends of the 65 Bus Facebook page also has details of the bus timetable.
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