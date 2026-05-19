SIR Fynwy Torfaen Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones has praised the work of Gwent Police’s Rural Crime Team after meeting with their police officers, CSO’s and drone pilots at Monmouthshire Livestock Market to discuss the growing challenges facing rural communities and the concerning rise in rural crime.
“Our rural communities face unique challenges, and it was great to meet the officer's working day in, day out to tackle these crimes and support our farmers and rural communities.
“The use of the most recent impressive drone technology and targeted policing is making a real difference in helping protect farms, livestock, and even important heritage sites across Monmouthshire, and I want to thank the expanding team for their efforts.”
Ms Jones also learned of the Rural Crime Teams most recent work developing a Rural Watch messaging system, which would help keep those signed up to it to be informed quickly when incidents happen locally, alerting farmers, residents and rural businesses, so that they can stay vigilant.
The Rural Crime team will be making themselves accessible to farmers and the rural community at the Monmouthshire Livestock Centre in June and July, to help sign up more residents up to this Rural Watch messaging service.
Local MS and farmers daughter, Ms Jones urged people to sign up to this scheme and to also find out from the team what they can do to help protect themselves, their livestock and their vehicles and machinery from thieves and organised crime.
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