A 27-year-old Mile End man who sent a death threat message has been sentenced to do 80 hours of unpaid work for the community.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court, Luke Davies of Forest Road, Mile End, pleaded guilty to sending a communication threatening death or serious harm – an offence against the Online Safety Act 2023.
The charge stated that on 14th July last year, at Coleford, he “sent a message that conveyed a threat of death, intending or being reckless as to whether an individual encountering the message would fear that the threat would be carried out.”
Davies was sentenced to a one year community order with up to 10 days of rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.