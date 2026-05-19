A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Coleford man who has admitted burgling a home in Lydbrook and committing an act which outraged public decency in the village.
Mark Mortimer, 46, of Newland Street, Coleford, was due to be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on May 12th but did not attend.
At an earlier hearing on 1st April he had pleaded guilty to stealing a Ryobi torch worth £100 from the conservatory of a cottage in Lydbrook on 13th Feb 24.
He also admitted outraging public decency by defecating on the outer wall of the social club in Lydbrook on the same date.
The magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest when he did now show up at court on May 12.
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