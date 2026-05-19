AN AWARD-winning family farm business in Harewood End is opening its on-site drive-thru kiosk for summer– giving residents the chance to buy freshly picked British fruit straight from the farm.
Last week Windmill Hill Fruits officially reopen its kiosk for the season and it will operate seven days a week from 10.30am to 4.30pm at the farm.
The team at Windmill Hill Fruits – home of British Frozen Fruits – say the first crop is almost ready and this year’s growing conditions mean customers can expect all the high‑quality, flavour‑packed fruit the farm has become famous for.
James Snell, commercial director at both Windmill Hill Fruits and British Frozen Fruits, said: “People love being able to buy fruit that has been freshly picked and which they know has been grown to the highest-possible standards.
“Our service is so popular because all our fruit is fresh, local and supports a family‑run farm. We’re delighted to be opening the kiosk again this year and can’t wait to welcome back customers.”
The drive‑thru model makes buying fruit quick, easy and accessible for families and has become a firm favourite with residents from across the area.
The kiosk will offer a range of freshly grown fruit as the season progresses, with updates shared on the British Frozen Fruits social media channels.
“There’s nothing quite like fruit that’s travelled only a few steps from field to punnet. We’re proud to be able to offer that again this year,” James added.
In 1989 Anthony and Christine Snell bought 100 acres of bare land and began growing vegetable and salad crops and nine years later the decision was made to specialise in soft fruit production.
Today the farm covers 750 acres of the South Herefordshire countryside where over 3,000 tonnes of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, chuckleberries and organic blackcurrants are grown and packed.
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