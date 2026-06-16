FARMERS and landowners across the Forest of Dean are being invited to a practical event aimed at showcasing how tree planting can support the long-term health, resilience and productivity of their land.
The free event will take place at Noxon Farm near St Briavels on Thursday, June 18, bringing together experts from a range of organisations to provide advice on woodland creation, funding opportunities and integrating trees into working landscapes.
Organised with support from Forest of Dean District Council, the day will include a guided farm walk, examples of recent planting projects and opportunities for one-to-one discussions tailored to individual farms and landholdings.
Attendees will hear from representatives of the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, Woodland Trust, Forestry Commission, Wye Valley National Landscape, Savills and Noxon Farm itself.
Topics will include the benefits of trees on farms, selecting suitable species, establishment techniques and the financial support available for planting projects.
Will Masefield, Severn Treescapes Project Manager at Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, will explain how trees can benefit wildlife while strengthening farm resilience. Woodland Trust adviser Jeremy Evans will discuss planting schemes and funding support, while Forestry Commission Land Use Advisor Polly Harries will provide guidance on creating resilient woodlands.
Noxon Farm's Will Leabeater will share insights from the farm's regenerative approach, which focuses on soil health, biodiversity and agroforestry. Visitors will also tour recent planting projects at Noxon Farm and the neighbouring Clearwell Estate.
The event runs from 10am until 3pm and includes lunch and refreshments.
Organisers say the day is designed to be practical, accessible and grounded in real experience, helping anyone considering tree planting make informed decisions about the future of their land.
Places must be booked in advance through the event registration page. Farmers, land managers and landowners from across the district are encouraged to attend.
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