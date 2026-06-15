PRAISE has been given to organisers as over one hundred cyclists took part in the Newent Loop Cycle Ride.
On Sunday, June 14, riders covered 28 miles on quiet lanes around Newent, a loop devised by the Newent Cycling Group.
The loop explores the countryside with interesting sites to see including St Mary’s Church at Kempley and the 14th century Tithe Barn at Hartpury.
Steve Delacourt, Chair of Newent Cycling Group said: “We were very fortunate to have been blessed with wonderful weather for cycling. Our entrants were very friendly and came with the clear intention of enjoying themselves.
“From the feedback we’ve had, everyone had a great day, with the volunteers on the route and at the coffee stop being singled out for praise. Many thanks to everyone concerned, those who rode the Loop, our marshals and bike mechanics, the teams at The Ark Café and Broom’s Green Village Hall, and the Saint John's Ambulance crew, all of whom contributed to making it such a wonderful day.”
The day was a universal success, with participants praising all those involved.
One participant, Catherine, said: “I loved doing the Loop with so many other riders and seeing so many smiling faces. Thank you to all the volunteers and organisers.”
Another, Graham, said: “The event was great. Your team did a magnificent job, from the sign in to the stewarding and the finish.”
The idea for the special event came from Councillor Richard Burton, the Active Travel Champion for the Forest of Dean District Council.
It was aimed at getting people out on their bikes with a view to make it a regular occurrence, promoting good health. Organisers said the good habit could also help save money due to the rising cost of fuel.
Cllr Richard Burton said: “I have ridden the route a few times, and last year organised a ride around it for Councillors and officers. That went well, so I wondered if it could be run as a public event during National Bike Week.
“I got in touch with the Newent Cycling Group and we started work in January. My thanks go out to their members, whose hard work, dedication and commitment made today’s ride possible. Some people wanted to sign up for next year, so let’s make it an annual event!”
The ride was made possible by a grant from Gloucestershire County Council, which enabled extra signs to be put up at junctions, and for each rider to receive a commemorative medal.
The feedback from riders of this year’s event suggests it could be a popular annual date in the calender.
As one participant, Lucy, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed it and the route took us around some beautiful places. We would definitely do it again, and a great way to get people out exploring.”
You can find out more information about how to get into cycling in the Forest of Dean areas by visiting the visitdeanwye website.
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