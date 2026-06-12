GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council has called on utility companies to play their part in keeping traffic moving during major works by National Highways on the A40 Over Bridge.
National Highways will carry out essential repair and maintenance work on Over Bridge until spring 2027, which spans the River Severn and connects Gloucester, Cheltenham and Ross-on-Wye.
Gloucestershire County Council has written to utility companies operating in the area, urging them to avoid carrying out non-essential works that could add to congestion during this period.
Cllr Mark Harris, cabinet member for highways at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “This is a major and essential scheme on a key route through Gloucestershire, and we know it will cause disruption so we’re doing everything we can to support National Highways to reduce the impact on the area.
“The council works closely with utility companies to coordinate roadworks across the county and I have personally reached out to them to be clear that non-urgent works should be avoided on any roads affected by the National Highways Over Bridge works. By taking a coordinated approach and working together, we can help reduce delays and keep traffic moving as much as possible.”
The council’s Streetworks Team will also assess all permit applications in the area on a case-by-case basis, helping to ensure any additional works are carefully coordinated and kept to a minimum.
Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative routes where possible, particularly at peak times, as disruption is expected during the works.
You can read more about the works on the A40 Over bridge by visiting our website and reading our previous articles.
You can also find out about planning applications or road closures that affect you by visiting the Public Notice Portal.
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