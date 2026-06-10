THERE are public reports of a car accident near the community centre in Yorkley.
Reports suggest the road is closed and traffic is building up.
We have contacted Gloucestershire Police for information and will update you when we know more.
THERE are public reports of a car accident near the community centre in Yorkley.
Reports suggest the road is closed and traffic is building up.
We have contacted Gloucestershire Police for information and will update you when we know more.
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