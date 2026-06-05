POLICE are appealing for information after a cyclist was intentionally was knocked off his bike.
The pillion passenger of a motorcycle is reported to have deliberately kicked the rear wheel of the bike as it travelled along Coleford Road near Silley’s Close in Tutshill.
The victim, who is in his 40s, stated he was overtaken at a close distance and the pillion passenger kicked their rear wheel.
He sustained cuts and grazes as a result of the fall.
The incident took place at around 9.55am on Saturday, May 30 and the motorcyclist did not stop.
Police are asking the rider of the motorbike and their passenger to make contact with police so that officers can get an account of what happened.
Investigating officers are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or has any relevant dashcam footage to get in contact.
Information can be submitted to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 270 of June 4: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
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