DAME Judi Dench is lending her voice as narrator in Haberdashers’ Monmouth’s The Tempest which is being brought to town this summer.
The production is being Directed by their chaplain, Mother Alycia and is being performed by their award-winning LAMDA Shakespeare actors.
Judi Dench has inspired generations of Shakespeare performers and shared her love of The Tempest via a voice note and even recounted how she performed it at her very first drama school audition.
The Tempest is a story about Prospero who is a magician and exiled duke who creates a storm to bring his enemies to his island and eventually chooses forgiveness over revenge.
The widely know English actress has featured in Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot, Miss Peregrine’s Home for peculiar children, Jane Eyre and much more.
The cast inspired by Dame Judi’s passion for nature and by Shakespeare’s most environmental play they created artwork of 30 trees and plants featured in The Tempest as a gift for Dame Judi and touched by their efforts, she agreed to lend her voice to their production.
All of the ticket proceedings will be donated to The Woodland Trust to help establish a grove of trees in Dame Judi’s honour.
Dame Judi Dench is an official ambassador and patron for the Woodland Trust which is the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity.
The play is being held at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Prep School, Recital Hall on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 of June.
This production is another one which has been tirelessly worked on, enabling the audience to feel submersed into the show and follow a powerful story line.
Tickets are four pounds for adults and two pounds for students as well as booking fees. You can get tickets here: ticketsource.com/whats-on/monmouth/performing-arts-centre-recital-hall/the-tempest/e-gyvyjo
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