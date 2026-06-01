Let the Monmouth Concert Orchestra transport you around the world with its midsummer concert on Sunday June 21.
The audience can look forward to a variety of pieces linked to towns, cities and countries, including music from John Ansell, Modest Mussorgy and Johann Strauss Jnr.
The concert will be held at The Usk Memorial Hall from 4–6pm. Tickets cost £8 (under 16s are free) and can be purchased from orchestra members or on the door.
The orchestra always chooses a local charity to support and this time is raising funds for St David’s Hospice Care. The charity provides free, high quality and compassionate palliative care to people facing life-limiting illnesses. It also offers support for their families and carers.
Monmouth Concert Orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Herefordshire, Monmouthshire and the Forest of Dean. It meets once a fortnight during term time and is always keen to hear from potential new players. There are no auditions although players are usually Grade 5 standard or above. For more information, please visit the orchestra’s website: Monmouth Concert Orchestra.
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