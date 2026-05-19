A COUPLE’S love for a local community in which they wanted to help save from becoming isolated, took over the village shop and have now been rewarded by winning the Midlands Region Countryside Alliance Awards Village Shop / Post Office award.
Mark and Michelle Purkis took over the Lea Village Stores a few years back and have slowly transformed it into something special.
Michelle explains that they lived in the Lea and when the shop was threatened with closing down and the pub on its last legs, she thought that this was such a shame and that she should do something to stop the Lea becoming a ghost village.
And when the village stores became available, she asked herself did she have the time or the energy to take it on and added: “Mark and I talked about it for hours and while I knew very little about the food industry, I’m a quick learner. We soon realised that local produce was the key to success.
“Over time we’ve worked slowly to build up the shop to what it is today and we’ve had a phenomenal response from local people and tourists alike about what we are doing.
“We introduce new lines when appropriate and we have a dedicated staff member Alisa Galloway who helps Mark in the shop.
“It’s my passion and I’m never going to let it go. It’s our attempt in revitalising the village and while it’s been a battle, it’s been rewarding as the local community have supported us all the way.
“The cherry on the cake is winning the Countryside Alliance regional award, and we will be presented with this at the House of Lords in July. It’s totally due to the support of our customers, which I can’t thank enough.
“And this thanks also goes to our local suppliers namely Pengethley Farm, Hanks Butchers, Bentley’s Juices, Windmill Fruits and BH Savage and Son / Woodfield Fruits.”
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