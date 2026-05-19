FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop met representatives from the James Hopkins Trust after a visit highlighting the charity’s work supporting life-limited children across Gloucestershire.
During the meeting, he spoke with Laura Brooker from the organisation, who outlined how the charity provides vital respite care and emotional support for families in the Forest of Dean and wider county.
The trust, which has supported families since 1989, offers nursing-led respite care in family homes or at its Gloucester-based Kites Corner centre.
It currently supports more than 100 families across Gloucestershire, caring for babies and children up to the age of six with complex medical needs.
Mr Bishop said: “The care and respite provided is a lifeline for families facing some of the toughest circumstances imaginable.”
He added that the charity’s work goes beyond medical support, helping create moments of joy, dignity and compassion for children and parents.
He thanked Laura Brooker and the trust team for their dedication supporting families across Gloucestershire.
The charity said its mission is to provide family-centred care tailored to each child’s needs while helping families create lasting memories.
Its vision is for every life-limited or severely disabled child in Gloucestershire to access specialist respite care that enriches their lives.
Staff say children remain at the heart of everything they do, with support aimed at bringing joy, comfort and love.
The trust continues to play an important role supporting families in communities across the Forest of Dean and Gloucestershire. It provides essential respite that allows parents to rest while ensuring children receive specialist care in safe and supportive environments.
Local leaders say services like this are vital for maintaining wellbeing, reducing pressure on families and strengthening community support networks.
Mr Bishop pledged continued support for organisations helping vulnerable children across Gloucestershire in the months ahead going forward.
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