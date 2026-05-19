UNEMPLOYMENT in the Forest of Dean saw a small decrease according to the latest figures.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the number of Forest of Dean claimants in April was 1,345, a reduction from March’s 1,360.
The claimant count across the county decreased by 35 persons to 10,740 a rate of 2.7 per cent.
All districts saw a decrease in the estimated number of unemployed claimants, except Gloucester and Tewkesbury which saw an increase, and Stroud which saw no change.
The number of unemployed men in the county stands at 5,960, which represents a decrease from last month. The number of unemployed women stands at 4,780 which also represents a decrease from last month.
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