MOTORISTS in Newent are being advised to prepare for disruption as Gloucestershire Highways is set to carry out carriageway resurfacing works on Bradfords Lane later this month.
Newent Town Council has issued a notice confirming that the works will take place between Wednesday 27 May and Saturday 30 May 2026, with the road closed to vehicles each day between 09:30 and 15:30.
According to Gloucestershire Highways, the closure is required to allow resurfacing to be carried out safely, with access restrictions in place during working hours and emergency access maintained at all times.
Diversion routes will be signposted throughout the works, and motorists are being urged to allow extra travel time and consider alternative arrangements where necessary.
Officials say dates may change due to weather or operational issues, and further updates will be available via Gloucestershire Roads and its social media channels.
The council added that investment in Gloucestershire’s highways network remains a priority, with resurfacing schemes carried out across the county throughout the year where possible.
Where a designated footway is available, pedestrian access will be maintained, although residents are reminded that conditions may vary depending on progress and weather.
The scheme forms part of a wider programme of improvement works aimed at maintaining safe and reliable roads across the Forest of Dean area, including surrounding routes into Newent.
Residents are encouraged to check local signage and official updates before travelling during the closure period.
For more information, drivers can follow Gloucestershire Roads on social media platforms including X and Facebook, where live updates and any changes to the schedule will be posted throughout the works period.
Local motorists are advised to plan journeys in advance and expect delays during the resurfacing window.
Work is scheduled to be completed subject to weather conditions and operational requirements as planned only.
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