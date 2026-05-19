THE Forest of Dean community is invited to attend a free webinar which advises safe driving during the summer.
At 10am on Saturday, May 30, Gloucestershire Road Safety Partnership will host ‘Driving Safely in Summer. Safer. Smoother. More Efficient’, which will last approximately an hour.
This webinar is part of the Partnership’s ongoing work to support safer driving across communities.
Road safety remains a significant concern in the county. The Partnership said at the time of writing, in Gloucestershire, there has provisionally been 14 road fatalities in 2026, compared with ten at the same point in 2025 and four in 2024.
Alexandra Lloyd-Jones, Co-Founder and Admin at Older Drivers Forum for Gloucestershire said: “With increased traffic during the summer months, together with higher numbers of vulnerable road users, this is a time when risk on our roads can increase.”
This will be the Partnership’s 57th free community webinar, with over 4,000 attendees having been involved since its inception.
The session will look to provide practical, real-world advice to help drivers which will include how to anticipate seasonal hazards on busy summer roads, how to drive more smoothly to improve fuel efficiency, and how to plan journeys in advance to reduce stress and risk.
It will also advise how to safely approach and pass vulnerable road users, including horse riders.
Alexandra added: “Our aim is to support drivers to make small, practical changes that can improve safety, confidence and efficiency.”
Feedback from the Partnership’s previous sessions has been positive. All survey responders from its cyclists webinar said they found it useful, and 98 per cent reported they found the motorcyclist webinar useful.
If you are interested and would like to attend, you can register your interest online by using the link https://tinyurl.com/y2b2swyh
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