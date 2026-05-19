This summer, young people across the Forest of Dean are being encouraged to swap screens for storytelling and creativity as Found in the Forest Youth Theatre launches its latest summer theatre project at Noxon Farm near Bream.
Running from Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24 The Big Build offers young people aged 10–16 the chance to spend a week creating, rehearsing, and performing an original new production.
In an age where many teenagers spend large parts of the summer online, the project offers a rare opportunity to disconnect from phones and social media and instead immerse themselves in devising, imaginative play and music. The week culminates in a live public performance on Friday, July 24 at 6pm.
Set at Noxon Farm, the project combines theatre-making with outdoor space, teamwork, and friendship-building, giving young people the chance to develop confidence and communication skills while making something entirely original together.
Founded at The Wesley in Cinderford, Found in the Forest Youth Theatre has become known for creating accessible and imaginative arts opportunities for local young people. Supported by Arts Council England, the group recently earned recognition through its involvement in the National Theatre Connections programme, placing young performers from the Forest onto a national stage this year.
Youth Theatre Director Abi Leabright said: “Young people need spaces where they can connect in real life, be creative, and feel confident expressing themselves. Theatre gives them the chance to work together, have fun, and build friendships away from screens and social pressure. By the end of the week they’ve created something they’re genuinely proud of. ”
The project is part of a growing programme of youth arts activity taking place at Noxon Farm this summer. The venue will also host Barnstorm Youth Theatre’s residential project later in the season, further establishing the farm as an emerging creative hub for young people.
Places for The Big Build are now available, and booking is essential. For details email [email protected]
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