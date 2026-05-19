A 63 year old Cinderford woman who assaulted a man in the town has been sentenced to a suspended jail term and ordered to stop drinking alcohol.
Karolyn O’Hagan of Glenmore Road, Cinderford, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to assaulting the man causing him actual bodily harm on 23rd November last year.
She was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment suspended for 15 months and ordered not to drink alcohol for 70 days.
She was also placed under supervision for 15 months and ordered to take part in up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.
She was further ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
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