POLICE are appealing for information about two burglaries in Cinderford which are believed to be linked.
In the first, offenders broke in to an address in Belle Vue Road late at night while the elderly resident slept.
It is thought they smashed a conservatory window to gain entry at around 10.05pm on Thursday, May 7.
They took two boxes containing jewellery of sentimental value.
House-to-house inquiries and a review of CCTV established the burglars arrived in a car which looked similar to a Mercedes Benz.
They parked outside the victim’s home facing up the hill and later drove off in the direction of Littledean.
A second burglary was reported on The Oak Field between 8.50pm on the same evening and 2am on Friday, May 8.
During this incident unknown offenders smashed a sliding patio door to gain entry to the address.
They went on to search each room of the house before filling a pillow case with items of jewellery such as rings, watches and earrings.
Investigating officers are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has information which they feel is relevant.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form at www.gloucestershire.police.uk or following the link : https://orlo.uk/pgZn9 and quoting the relevant incident number.
The incident number for the Belle Vue Road break-in is 238 of May 8.
For The Oak Field incident it is 81 of May 8.
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