THE FOREST of Dean Cycle Centre has seen some improvements following a major programme completed by Forestry England.
Since early January, specialist trail builders Velosolutions UK have been working on four popular trails: GBU, Launchpad, Corkscrew and the Red‑graded Skills Area.
Around £65,000 has been invested in these works, including approximately £10,000 from the Dean Trail Volunteers (DTV).
Kate Thoday, Recreation Ranger at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, said: “We know how important these trails are to people both locally and nationally, so we take a lot of pride in looking after them. Large-scale work programmes like this show how much we can achieve when we work together. The experience of Velosolutions UK and the ongoing commitment from the Dean Trail Volunteers are central to keeping the Cycle Centre running safely and smoothly.”
The GBU trail has seen several of the jumps and tabletops rebuilt to restore their shape and a clear, defined edge. Areas affected by braking bumps and worn landing zones have been resurfaced to improve both flow and durability, and the trail now features improved drainage.
Launchpad has also had a full refresh, with two sections redesigned. Rollers near the start have been reshaped, and further down the trail, a straight section has been changed to include turns and berms. Holes and braking bumps have also been repaired to restore a consistent riding surface.
DTV completed improvements to the upper section of Corkscrew at the end of last year, before bringing Velosolutions UK back to work on the middle section using their fundraised contributions. This has included addressing drainage issues, repairing ruts and making small updates to increase the trail’s resilience.
In the Red Skills Area, the jumpline has been tidied up, with the landing on the final jump resurfaced and a new berm added to support riders looping back to repeat features.
Ian Officeir, Chair of Dean Trail Volunteers said: “It is great to see the ongoing partnership between the Dean Trail Volunteers and Forestry England continuing to deliver better trails for riders in the Forest of Dean. The past year has seen a massive improvement in much of the trail network and we’re looking forward to more great things in the near future.”
Phil Saxena, Director of Velosolutions UK, said: “The Forest of Dean is well known to offer something for every kind of rider. We are incredibly proud of our relationship with Forestry England and look forward to our continued partnership as we foster the growth of mountain biking and protect the landscapes that make this sport possible.”
Forestry England said these improvements represent a significant investment in the long-term sustainability of the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre’s trail network. The work also highlights the important role of volunteers, partners and the local riding community.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “Forestry England would like to thank everyone who avoided riding on the closed trails while work was carried out. Winter weather meant some of the closures were in place longer than expected, but rider patience helped ensure teams could complete their work as quickly as possible.”
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