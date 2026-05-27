MANFRED’S lead singer is coming to Ross-on-Wye to share stories from his career though music and conversation.
The renowned 1960s pop icon, harmonica player and broadcaster Paul Jones, along with his wife actress Fiona Hendley and together they will be sharing their life stories at an exclusive and intimate performance in the town in June.
The blues legend will be sharing about the impact that a sudden rise to fame has had in his life.
He and Fiona will also be explaining the positive effect that embracing the Christian faith has had in transforming their relationship as well as giving purpose and direction to their lives.
Paul first arrived on the music scene as the frontman of Manfred Mann where they enjoyed a series of hits including ‘Do-wa-Diddy’ ‘5-4-3-2-1’, ‘The Mighty Quin’ and ‘Pretty Flamingo’.
Paul was replaced as the band’s lead singer in the later part of the decade by Mike d'Abo but was included as part of the band’s reunion in 1991 without its founder and called themselves The Manfreds.
However, Paul’s more recent material has a more relaxing jazz and blues vibe about it. Songs feature duets with Fiona along with his legendary harmonica playing.
If you would like to be a part of this fascinating and inspirational evening on Saturday, June 13, from 7pm at The Venue on Hill Street, then booking a ticket is essential.
The event is hosted by Ross Baptist Church. Pastor Ian Olliver said: “I’m so looking forward to spending a very special evening with these two talented yet humble human beings.”
There will be opportunity have a coffee and chat with Paul and Fiona at the end.
Tickets are limited and so booking is essential.
Visit rossbaptist.org or call 01989 566966. Tickets are free, but a £7 donation is requested to cover some costs.
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