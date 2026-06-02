THE Scarr Bandstand will see its first event since the new permanent roof was installed, later this month.
On Friday, June 19 at 5pm, the public are invited to a special concert, which will see children from local primary schools form a massed choir for one performance only. The children will sing as part of “Classics and Choirs”.
The first half of the concert will feature classical music from professional virtuoso violin and guitar duo Michael Bochmann and Adam Khan, with the massed children's choir performing after the interval.
Alison Collison, Secretary of Friends of Scarr Bandstand, said: "We are really excited to be hosting this unique event.
“It is also the first time there has been a concert on a Friday afternoon at the Bandstand, and we hope that plenty of people will come along and enjoy this blend of superb classical performers and local children. What a perfect way to relax at the end of a busy week.
"There are eight further great events to enjoy during the summer at the Scarr Bandstand. All the music events have free entry, and there are also theatre shows from the ever-popular Pantaloons and Rain or Shine companies. There should be something to suit everyone - and all under our spectacular new roof!"
The children and their teachers have been rehearsing for weeks, using resource material provided by Water City Music. WCM's director Michael Bochmann MBE will be visiting the schools, with local conductor Sam Davis, for a final polish before the concert.
“Classics and Choirs” has been put together by Friends of Scarr Bandstand in partnership with Wye Valley Music and Water City Music, with special funding from St Briavel's Parish Council and Edenwall Masonic Lodge.
Scarr Bandstand lies in a natural amphitheatre, on Forestry England land, secluded but close to the hamlet of Sling, and a mile from Coleford.
There has been a bandstand on the site since 1913, and bands played there for several decades before.
After falling into disuse in the late 1980s, the historic Scarr Bandstand was finally restored and used by and for the local community and visitors, with a vibrant summer season of brass bands, choirs, theatre, jazz, blues and other entertainment.
West Dean Parish Council, which helped to make the new roof possible, told the Friends of Scarr Bandstand: ”It has been a delight for us at West Dean Parish Council to see the Scarr Bandstand evolve into an important event venue in the last few years.
“West Dean Parish Council was involved right from the start of its rebirth as a bandstand, and we continue to provide support, but councils can do nothing without strong community involvement, and we are proud to give our backing to a great community with great ideas doing great things.
“We’re looking forward to some wonderful entertainment this summer at “The Scarr”.
You can find further details about everything coming up, including the special concert, by visiting the website on www.scarrbandstand.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.