The Forest of Dean Cycle Centre has been named Sporting Venue of the Year at the first-ever Gloucestershire Lifestyle and Community Awards.
The winners were announced at a ceremony held at Pittville Pump Room in Cheltenham on Thursday 21 May 2026, bringing together finalists, partners and guests to celebrate the people and places making a difference across the county.
Proudly supported by headline partners Pro Global and Made in Gloucestershire, this year’s awards introduced new community-focused categories and attracted an impressive number of entries from across Gloucestershire.
Forestry England had two sites shortlisted. Beechenhurst was a finalist in the Family Day Out of the Year category, while the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre was shortlisted for Sporting Venue of the Year alongside Bournside Sports Centre, FlyUp 417 Bike Park, Kingsholm Stadium and YMCA Cheltenham Sports Centre.
Representatives from both sites attended the ceremony, with Kate Thoday and Merri Fisk accepting the award on behalf of the Cycle Centre, presented by category partner Bennetts Coaches.
Described by SoGlos as “the home of mountain biking in the Forest of Dean”, the Cycle Centre offers trails for all abilities, alongside a pump track, shop, cafe and bike hire. From challenging downhill rides to relaxed family outings, it provides something for everyone to enjoy on wheels.
Kate Thoday, Recreation Ranger at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win Sporting Venue of the Year. We’re proud of our site within the Forest of Dean, and this award is fantastic recognition for the whole team and the work they do to make the Cycle Centre such a welcoming place for everyone, from complete beginners to experienced riders.”
Beechenhurst was also recognised as a finalist in a strong Family Day Out category featuring attractions from across the county. While it didn’t take home the award this year, the team remains positive and is already looking ahead to next year.
This recognition highlights Forestry England’s commitment to creating welcoming, high-quality spaces where people can enjoy the outdoors and stay active.
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