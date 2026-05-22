CINDERFORD’S Ow Bist welcomed BBC Radio Gloucestershire last week, as it recorded an episode of ‘The Wake Up Call”.
The morning program and podcast series features across various regions in the UK and focuses on heart, health and wellbeing. It also tackles sensitive topics such as mental health awareness and dementia.
On Friday, May 22 from 6am, BBC Radio Gloucestershire spoke with community members from the Forest of Dean, alongside charities and organisations who help with physical and mental wellbeing, with a focus on heart health.
Jon Smith, the breakfast presenter for BBC Radio Gloucestershire said: “We’ve had some amazing people on this morning from right across the Forest. People who run community walks which is really important when it comes to our wellbeing. We've had groups who help out when it comes to heart failure, community nurses, a whole load of charities like the Air Ambulance Charity who cover the Forest. It’s been a really busy morning!
“I think it’s really important for the community to talk to organisations like this because one of the things we’ve found when we’ve spoken to people who have discovered issues with their health is they might find it hard to talk in a healthcare setting, so when these groups and organisations come together in a place that is local, it gives them a chance to open up in ways perhaps they wouldn’t otherwise.”
Information stalls were set up inside the Ow Bist from organisations including Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, Active Gloucestershire, Heart Research UK, Healthy Lifestyles, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Public Hearts CIC, Gloucestershire Carers Hub and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
Nick Penny, Head of Operations for the Forest Voluntary Action Forum said: “I think it’s really great to raise the awareness of positive heart health and to bring critical services out into the community”.
The morning saw a sense of optimism and positivity to the community, with organisations all commenting on the impact a gathering such as this can have.
Matt Williiams, Senior Project Officer with Active Gloucestershire said: “It’s important to see where people can be signposted when it comes to heart health. We know physical activity and exercise is a very key thing.
“We want people to have happier and healthier lives. These kind of events are great where the residents can come in and be encouraged with the partners we see today. It’s great we can work together and help each other.”
The collaborative approach with each organisation and group worked flawlessly. As Matt alluded to, it’s important to think about preventative measures when it comes to heart health and overall wellbeing, such as exercise.
This sentiment was mirrored by Healthy Lifestyles, a health and wellbeing service which offers programmes across the county to help people lose weight, stop smoking or reduce their alcohol intake.
Joe Greedy, Head of Service for Healthy Lifestyles said: “I think days like this have a massive impact, not only for the residents that can come in and see us, but also the connections you can make with everyone here - and to be able to make the offer on the radio means a lot of people will hear it too.”
The BBC’s visit to Cinderford was assisted by the Forest Voluntary Action Forum, who helps support and development agency for charities and community projects across the Forest of Dean.
Alex Digby, Digital Inclusion Project manager, said: “I think the morning’s been hugely successful. It’s great to see so many different organisations and services come together to showcase what’s available when it comes to a healthy heart and the campaign associated to that.”
You can keep up to date with the BBC’s Wake Up Call series via its website.
You can also view all the photographs from the morning in our gallery below.
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BBC Radio Gloucestershire team with volunteers from numerous charities and organisations
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