Believed to be the first full catchment River Charter in the UK and the first Rights of River framework for a Welsh river, the Charter has been developed collaboratively across the catchment and endorsed by councils and institutions including Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Powys and the Forest of Dean, alongside Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and the Wye Valley National Landscape. Powys and Monmouthshire County Councils are expected to confirm their support in the near future.