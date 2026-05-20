AN important figure who highlighted the charms of the Wye Valley more than 250 years ago and was key to the start of the British tourism industry has been commemorated with the installation of a blue plaque.
The tribute honouring Reverend William Gilpin has been unveiled beside a flowerbed at the top of Ross-on-Wye’s Thomas Blake Memorial Gardens, overlooking the riverside.
Rev’d Gilpin (1724 to 1804) was an artist, Church of England cleric, schoolmaster and author who most notably gained fame as a travel writer, helping pioneer the idea of traveling purely for pleasure and appreciating ‘picturesque’ scenery.
He is known for promoting the ‘Wye Tour’ in one of his books, in which visitors would journey down the river by boat.
This concept was inspired by Dr John Egerton, the rector of Ross, who began taking friends on leisure boat trips down the Wye from his rectory, showcasing castles and abbeys as the boat meandered sleepily through the countryside.
Rev’d Gilpin published ‘Observations on the River Wye’, to promote his vision of picturesque beauty in 1770 and shortly afterwards, Ross became known as ‘the birthplace of British tourism’, which in turn sparked the nationwide craze for 'picturesque' holidays.
A second new plaque has also been unveiled by Ross-on-Wye Town Council on The Corn Exchange, on High Street, to recognise Victorian violinist Bernhard Molique Carrodus, who lived at the Lea, played for Queen Victoria at Balmoral and used the town venue for his many, popular smoking concerts.
The council also recently installed a plaque at The Hope and Anchor’s Pavilion in honour of the founding members of Mott the Hoople, Dale ‘Buffin’ Griffin and Pete Overend Watts.
When the band reformed in 2012 to play five concerts in London, they held their first ‘warm-up’ gig in 35 years at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre.
Ross Council encourages locals and visitors to explore the town’s rich history through the heritage trail and Museum Without Walls apps.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.