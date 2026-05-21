PLANS for 95 affordable homes at Highnam have been given the go-ahead.
BFL (Bromford Flagship LiveWest) which is behind the development off Newent Road, was given permission by Tewkesbury Borough Council.
Forty-nine of the homes will be for affordable rent and allocated to families on the council’s housing waiting list, at up to 80 per cent of market rates. The other 46 homes will be available for shared ownership which involves buying a share of the property and paying rent on the rest.
Amanda Swann, Regional Director for New Homes at BFL, said: “I’m thrilled that this will be a 100 per cent affordable development to meet local housing need, and we’re grateful for all the support from our partners and consultants to get the planning approval.
“The aim of these homes and the development overall is that it will complement the local environment and community as much as possible, and I’m so excited to see it come together.”
BFL’s in-house construction team, Bromford Developments, will build the estate, which has been backed by grant funding from Homes England.
Planning, design and development consultants Marrons helped secure the planning approval.
Rosina Martin, associate architectural designer at Marrons, said: “This development is a perfect example of how thoughtful design will result in a wonderful new community in Highnam.
“We’re really proud of this plan’s high-quality architecture, generous green spaces, energy-efficient homes and walkable streets, and we can’t wait to see these homes come to life.”
Each house will have an electric vehicle charging point, solar panels, and an air source heat pump.
The plans also include open green spaces, a play area for children and landscaping to boost biodiversity.
Parking and cycle storage will be provided, along with new footpaths and roads connecting residents to the wider village.
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