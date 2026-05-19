A 37 year old Newent man who was repeatedly threatening or abusive towards three people in the town last year has been ordered to pay £1,150 in fines, costs and surcharges.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court, Charles Scott of Kilcot Lane, Newent, admitted a total of five charges of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour towards the victims on 17th May, 23rd May and 20th June 2025.
The victims were two women and a man, the court was told. One woman was subjected to his unlawful behaviour on two occasions, another on a single occasion and the man twice.
On each of the five charges Scott was fined £100. The magistrates imposed a three year restraining order barring him from contacting the victims as well as one other person.
He is also banned from going to two specified addresses in Kilcot. In addition to the fines, Scott was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £400 and a surcharge of £250.
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