It is unlikely, however, that this would have been the case for most Forest residents with families to feed and work – often in the mines – that would not allow for them to succumb to grief for extended periods of time. The ostentatious aspects of the upper-class and middle-class Victorian funeral, with periods of mourning, somewhat inspired by Queen Victoria’s own extended mourning, would not be applicable to the everyday Forest of Dean folk. Forest mining communities prided themselves on their independence and hard work rather than their class status.