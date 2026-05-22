PUPILS from Picklenash Junior School and Glebe Infants School joined Newent Town Council and the Forest of Dean District Council to help with a community litter pick last week.
The children helped clean up the school grounds, the lake area and Newent’s high street, putting previous learning into action.
During the last term, pupils were learning about the local area and exploring how they can help rejuvenate where they live. The Forest of Dean District Council’s Street Warden team also worked with the children, helping them understand more about litter and its environmental impact.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “The children took their roles very seriously, from tallying the litter collected and recording the different types, to identifying areas that could be improved and sharing ideas on how we can discourage littering in the future.
“A big well done to everyone involved. It’s a great example of community spirit in action and plays an important role in keeping Newent town centre a place people want to visit and enjoy.”
It is not the first time the young pupils have helped the local community. In March, the school took part in the Daffodil Trail, brightening the High Street with their fantastic artwork.
The children will next tackle a large piece of artwork using recycled materials, which they hope to share with the local community soon. They are also planning to design posters for the town to help raise awareness and encourage people not to litter.
Residents can find out information about litter picking in other areas by speaking with the Forest of Dean District Council, Dean Trail Volunteers, Forestry England or the Forest Voluntary Action Forum.
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