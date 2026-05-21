THE Forest of Dean District Council has warned residents to beware of scammers, as many prepare for their holidays.
According to the Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit, 2024 saw over £11m lost by British travellers to fraud, with an average loss per victim of £1,844.
Fraudsters are using a variety of methods to target their next victims, from social media to car park QR codes.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “If you’re travelling this summer, beware of scammers and protect yourself from fraud.
“Don’t post airport selfies containing your boarding pass on social media. Fraudsters can use barcodes and personal information from it to hack into airline accounts, steal personal data or launch highly targeted phishing attacks. In the worst cases, people risk identity theft or future scams tailored precisely to their travel habits and personal information.
“Ensure you buy ‘smart luggage’ from a reputable seller with positive verifiable feedback, as fraudsters often sell counterfeit items at low prices that may contain hidden spyware to steal your data when plugged into a device.
“Scammers can also intercept Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signals from smart luggage, allowing them to follow and snatch your luggage when it is unattended.
“Use car parking QR codes with a degree of caution, as scammers use these to lead unsuspecting users to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information or money. Fake QR codes are especially popular in tourist spots, so make sure you keep an eye out for anything that looks suspicious.”
It is also advised that when booking a holiday, check for the ABTA, ABTOT or ATOL logos on the company’s website.
If you are planning to spend some time away from the Forest of Dean this summer, you can find more helpful safety tips via the Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit website.
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