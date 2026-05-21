THE Forest Council has opened applications to its 2026-27 Community Grants Fund.
Not-for-profit voluntary and community groups can apply for financial support that strengthens local connections and empowers residents across the district.
There is a total of £52,500 available for 2026/2027.
Constituted groups may apply for one‑off grants of up to £3,000, while the limit for non‑constituted group is up to £500.
The Community Grants Fund supports the priorities set out in the Forest of Dean District Council Plan, focusing on building the capacity of local groups rather than delivering services directly.
Funding is aimed at projects that help communities become more inclusive, resilient, and connected.
Key priorities for funding for 2026/2027 include those that support, strengthen, and empower communities to support each other.
This may include initiatives such as food‑sharing activities, community growing schemes, as well as projects that help to reduce social isolation and enable and establish inclusive activities.
The council’s Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, Cllr Jackie Dale (Green, Pillowell), emphasised the value of the fund to local people, reflecting on the impact of previous year’s projects:
“During my time as a councillor, I’ve seen the great work that can be done by our local community groups and how the funding can be used for the benefit of residents across the Forest of Dean.
“One of our key council priorities is for our residents and communities to feel happy, secure and connected to their community; we want our communities to thrive.
“This funding supports this priority by providing grants to community groups whose projects empower and support communities, so we want to encourage groups working within their local communities to apply.
“Even small informal groups with a minimum of three people can be considered.
“We are holding a series of events around the Forest where you will find further advice and support with your application.”
“This funding represents an important opportunity for our communities, and I am eager to see the continued creativity and commitment that local groups bring forward in the year ahead.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to our Council officers, staff and the many community organisations whose dedication strengthens the Forest of Dean, and I look forward to receiving the applications.”
Applications must be submitted by 4pm on Friday, July 10q.
Full details, including eligibility criteria, guidance notes and information on support events, are available on the council’s website: qwww.fdean.gov.uk/communities-health-and-leisure/community-grants-and-funding/
Local groups can also contact the Community Delivery Lead on 01594 812609 to discuss the project before submitting any application.
As part of the application process, Forest of Dean District Council will be hosting several in-person events to support those wishing to apply. They will take place on:
Tuesday, June 23 at Lydney Community Centre between 9am and noon and the Rising Sun pub in Woodcroft between 1.30pm and 5pm.
Tuesday, July 7 between 9am and 12pm at The Ark, Newent and between 1.30pm and 5pm at Newent Community Centre.
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