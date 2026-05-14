CONSTRUCTION work has officially started on the new community facilities at Five Acres.
The Forest Council says residents will see the new facility taking shape.
Phase one of construction at the former Gloucestershire College site includes soft play, party rooms, power-assisted exercise rooms, group exercise space, a 53‑station gym and café.
The former Speedwell Building will also be repurposed to create new office and community spaces, along with an outreach space for Hartpury University’s Aspiration Centre.
Outside, there will be new car parking and a secure area for cycle.
The second phase of the project will see a 3G artificial pitch suitable for rugby and football, along with floodlights and a dedicated spectator zone.
This addition has been made possible thanks to a successful funding bid to the Football Foundation in January 2025.
The refurbishment and construction of the new facilities are being designed with decarbonisation and energy efficiency in mind, including the installation of air‑source heat pumps, solar panels, insulation improvements and electric vehicle charging points.
The council’s Cabinet Member for Property and Projects, including Five Acres, Cllr Dave Tradgett ,(Green, Longhope and Huntley), said: “Starting construction at Five Acres is a very important day for the people of Berry Hill and the wider Forest of Dean.
“Contractors Willmott Dixon have now made a start on site, and residents will see work progress over the coming months to deliver the high-quality, modern facilities that our communities need.
“We recognise that reaching this milestone has taken time, but our priority has always been to ensure the project is financially responsible, whilst developing a facility with environmental sustainability in mind.
“Five Acres will provide long‑term benefits for our residents, and we appreciate the continued support throughout the process.
“Updates will be shared by the council as the build progresses, and we look forward to seeing Five Acres transformed into a community asset that can be used by residents of all ages and abilities.”
Richard David, Director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We are delighted to be starting construction at Five Acres and to have reached this important milestone alongside Forest of Dean District Council.
“We look forward to delivering this modern, inclusive leisure and community hub that will provide lasting benefits to the wider community.”
Peter Woods, Director of Cost Management at consultants Pick Everard, added: “Seeing construction officially begin at Five Acres is an exciting moment for everyone involved in the project.
“After a challenging journey to get to this stage, due to inflationary pressures caused by global events and market volatility, it’s incredibly rewarding to finally see progress happening on site.
“This has been the result of close collaboration between the Forest of Dean District Council, Willmott Dixon and the Pick Everard team.”
The council bought the site from Homes England for £1 in December 21 and the redeveloment is being funded by the council’s successful Levelling Up bid.
For further information on the future plans for Five Acres, visit www.fdean.gov.uk/planning-and-building/regeneration/five-acres-redevelopment-site
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.