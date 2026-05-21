CHART-TOPPING singer Kiki Dee heads a star-studded bill as Talking Pictures TV returns to Monmouth's Savoy Theatre for a “dazzling weekend of entertainment”.
Kiki will be joined by fellow headliners Liza Goddard of Bergerac fame and Welsh entertainer Owen Money MBE.
And also appearing at the July 18-19 event hosted by TV and radio star Mike Read and TPTV founder Noel Cronin are paranormal expert Rev Lionel Fanthorpe, West End star Rosemary Ashe as Dora Bryan, Welsh bass-baritone Anthony Stuart Lloyd, Stefan Pejic as Tommy Cooper, comedy historian Andre Vincent, vintage vocalist Lola Lamour, magician Mark Shortland and vintage dancers The Aston Belles.
Fans of all things nostalgic will spend time in the company of some entertainment legends in the oldest working theatre in Wales, with the chance to watch rare films and shorts.
A TPTV spokesperson said: "Re-live an afternoon at ‘the pictures’ with a mix of rare and lost films and shorts on the big screen. There’s even a lost reel of Welsh superstar, Tom Jones."
Kiki was the first female singer from the UK to sign with Motown's Tamla Records and is best known for the hit singles Amoureuse (1973), I've Got the Music in Me (1974) and Don't Go Breaking My Heart, her 1976 duet with Elton John, which reached No 1 on the UK singles chart and the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Her 1981 single Star became the theme song for the talent show Opportunity Knocks when it was revived by the BBC in 1987, and in 1993, she performed another duet with Elton for his Duets album, a cover version of Cole Porter's True Love, which reached No 2.
Liza Goddard is one of the country’s best-loved actresses, known for her roles in Skippy, The Brothers, Bergerac and Give Us a Clue.
Welsh comedian, BBC Wales radio presenter, and former member of 60s band, The Bystanders, Owen Money is a regular at the Savoy and needs no introduction, while Cardiff-based Rev Fanthorpe is the presenter of Fortean TV and a well known author on all things paranormal.
Rosemary Ashe will be bringing to life national treasure Dora Bryan, in her show Adorable Dora, bass-baritone Anthony Stuart Lloyd will be presenting his tribute to the late Queen’s favourite singer, Howard Keel, and Stefan Pejic is Tommy Cooper in an exclusive preview of Cooper! The Musical.
And prepare to be "amazed" by award-winning magician, Mark Shortland, while comedy historian Andre Vincent brings "fun, laughter and amazing facts".
There’s also music from the “fabulous” Lola Lamour, who will transport you back in time with her renditions of the classics, and The Aston Belles will be evoking the spirit of the 1920s with their glamorous dancing.
Hosts Mike Read and Noel Cronin are the hosts of TPTV’s popular The Footage Detectives, which is dedicated to tracking down old films from film cans found in lofts and garages and discusses locations, studios, and all things film.
Talking Pictures TV is at The Savoy on Saturday-Sunday July 18-19.
Doors open at 10am for an 11am start. Tickets via https://talkingpicturestv.co.uk cost £38 each day or £70 for the weekend.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.